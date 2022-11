Not Available

It's Adam's first internet date, but when he transmitted his photo to the date, he never received the date's pic in return. So there he is, sitting in a gay bar (a totally alien world for Adam) waiting for his unknown Mr. Right to approach him. He is late, that's for sure. Adam's tension rises with every passing minute. With a little help from the snappy Waiter, Adam tries his best to relax. And finally, Mr. Right appears, or doesn't he?