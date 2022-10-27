Mr. Robinson

Not Available

Robbie is a rich and wealthy man who is married to a woman called Magda. One day, they decide to go on holiday. Magda suggests via ferry, despite the fact that Robbie HATES sea travel. He suggests via airplane, but Magda has a fear of heights. During a routine emergency training exercise, Robbie accidentally takes it seriously. That night, a genuine emergency arises, but Robbie thinks it's just a drill. This foolish act leaves Magda no option but to leave the ship alone, making Robbie the only person aboard the ship when it sinks. Upon waking up, Robbie thinks everything is normal, but he soon discovers he is the one remaining person on board the entire ship, which is now at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. He escapes and arrives on a desert island, forced to live á la "Robinson Crusoe". Robbie must now survive until ...