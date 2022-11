Not Available

Frustrated with her inability to draw Grandpére's Tower, Lady Elaine erupts in anger and upsets the residents of the Land of Make-Believe. In this two-part program designed especially for little ones, friendly neighbor Mr. Rogers illustrates a few alternatives to acting hopping mad, including singing, exercising and playing the piano. He also visits dancers on the set of the smash production "Stomp" to see how they make use of their emotions.