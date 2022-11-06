Not Available

Romeo lives a wealthy lifestyle in Bangalore, India, along with his widowed mother. He had received considerable assistance and encouragement from Raj Mohan to dance and sing, and as a result gets very popular with young women. He meets and is attracted to Madhu, who is also his fan. His mother meets with Madhu's grandfather and both arrange their wedding. Then Romeo finds out that Raj Mohan has been stealing body parts, especially kidneys, from patients in the Satya Moorthy Hospital, and then getting them killed via bus accidents. He meets with Raj and warns him that he is going to expose him publicly. Before he could that Romeo is shot, taken by ambulance, and thrown off of a cliff.