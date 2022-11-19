Not Available

Mr. Rossi\'s Dreams

  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bruno Bozzetto Film

At the end of another week of work Rossi returns home with the intention of enjoying a quiet and peaceful weekend. He lives with Gastone, his dog-friend,who, after a week of loneliness, can't wait to go out, for instance to the movies, and have fun. Gastone as a matter of fact is a passionate fan of movies, television and heroes' books. He always compares Rossi with them and nags with a petulant : "Rossi, Rossi, if you only were...braver, stronger, richer...". His continuous complaints push Rossi to identify himself with those heroes; throughout the film we will meet Rossi-Tarzan, Rossi-Astronaut, Rossi-Sherlock Holmes, Rossi-Zorro, Rossi-Hollywood actor, Rossi-scientist, Rossi-Lancelot, Rossi-Aladdin. Eight fantastic adventures in which Rossi, along with faithful Gastone, relishes the joy of being a hero.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images