The curious adventure of Mr Rotpeter, a monkey turned into a man. Starting from Kafka's novel 'A Report to an Academy', Antonietta De Lillo's movie sets Mr Rotpeter's adventure in a nowadays Naples. Its peculiar storytelling flows between a faraway past and our recent reality. Mr Rotpeter's interest is strongly connected to human nature, society, politics, inner behaviours and emotions. Antonietta De Lillo's short movie will drag us into a very unique atmosphere, causing us a sense of disorientation and commotion.