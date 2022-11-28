Mr. Rudolpho's Jubilee

Not Available

Mr. Rudolpho is an Italian fashion designer: Rich, famous, and depressed. Surrounded by luxury, monitored 24/7 by a security team, hated by the CEO of Rudolpho Inc., he’s a prisoner of success. Rudolpho’s been sketching something in his moleskin book for months, but nobody knows what it is. Turns out he’s making plans for suicide. Good timing, because the CEO is planning to bump him off. Rudolpho heads to Berlin for Fashion Week to end it all, with the killers not far behind. But, this being a Bright Blue Gorilla film, things don’t always go as planned... He’s thrown in with some off-the-grid artists - the Boheems - who have no idea who he is. Thinking he’s destitute, they invite him to stay. Meanwhile, cops, killers, reporters, and Interpol all search for him. Rudolpho, happy in his hide-out, is hanging with the Boheems - and maybe falling for one of them... MRJ is a surreal comedy romance, told by two “Musical Angels”, aka Bright Blue Gorilla as the Greek Chorus.