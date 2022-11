Not Available

William Castle presents two classic screamers: Mr. Sardonicus, the tale of a man whose face is frozen into a horrifying grimace, and The Old Dark House, in which an auto salesman (Tom Poston) delivers a car to his client, only to find the man dead on arrival. The producer of Rosemary's Baby, Castle began his career as an iconic director of gimmicky spine tinglers with notoriously low budgets, and this double dose of death delivers on his reputation.