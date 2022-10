Not Available

Mr. Singh / Mrs. Mehta is a 2010 Hindi-language film starring Prashant Narayanan and Aruna Shields. It's directed by Pravesh Bhardwaj. The film is produced by Manu Kumaran and was released on June 24, 2010. Mr Singh/Mrs Mehta is directorial debut of Pravesh Bhardwaj and features music of Grammy nominated artist Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan.