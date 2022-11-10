1939

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 1939

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Naive and idealistic Jefferson Smith, leader of the Boy Rangers, is appointed on a lark by the spineless governor of his state. He is reunited with the state's senior senator--presidential hopeful and childhood hero, Senator Joseph Paine. In Washington, however, Smith discovers many of the shortcomings of the political process as his earnest goal of a national boys' camp leads to a conflict with the state political boss, Jim Taylor. Taylor first tries to corrupt Smith and then later attempts to destroy Smith through a scandal.

Cast

James StewartJefferson Smith
Jean ArthurClarissa Saunders
Claude RainsSen. Joseph Harrison Paine
Edward ArnoldJim Taylor
Guy KibbeeGov. Hubert 'Happy' Hopper
Thomas MitchellDiz Moore

View Full Cast >

Images