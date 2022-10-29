Mr. Somebody?

Not Available

This is a tale of how one man saved himself from the depths of despair by finding a passion in life. In Huddersfield, Yorkshire there is an outspoken legendary retired performing eccentric living a very unusual lifestyle. Michelle Heighway has filmed Jake Mangle Wurzel over five years. During this period, Jake is forced to clear his yard by the local council, and as Jake throws away his strange inventions we find out how and why he came to be living on the edge of society. This documentary is an in-depth portrait into the mind of a British eccentric.