Mr. Tim: Muay Thai Fighter

"Tim" is the son of a Thai boxing camp owner. His father has an enemy who is plotting to take over the camp. Therefore, he dares Tim’s father to a duel between their sons. The winner will become the new owner of the Thai boxing camp. Tim’s father wants Tim to train hard so that Tim can win against his enemy’s son, but Tim wants to be a singer rather than a boxer. He leaves home to try and realize his dream. Along the way he meets "Jintarah", who also has dreams of becoming a singer. After much trouble, Tim’s father finally finds Tim and begs him to fight in order to save his boxing camp. Tim is faced with the difficult option of choosing between his dream and filial piety for his father.