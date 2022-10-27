Mr. Vampire 2

Modern grave robbing "archeologists" find perfectly preserved specimens from the past of a man, a woman, and their child. Unbeknownst to the scientist and his two bumbling assistants, these are vampires immobilized only by the paper spells pasted on their foreheads. While transporting the child to a buyer, its spell blows off and the vampire child escapes and befriends some local children. Eventually, the parent vampires are also awakened and escape, but by now the local herbalist is on their trail to destroy them.
|Lam Ching-Ying
|Lam Ching Ying / Lin Cheng-Ying
|Yuen Biao
|Yen / Jen
|Moon Lee Choi-Fung
|Gigi Lam / Gigi Lin
|Chung Fat
|Professor Kwok Tun-Wong
|Billy Lau
|Chicken
|Ka Lee
|Sashimi
