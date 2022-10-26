Mr. Vampire 4

Not Available

The Buddhist Monk and the Taoist Priest, both blessed with ghost-taming powers, have been quarrelling all over the landscape. Still, they are good friends. The Priest shepherds a group of corpses home. He has to fight off some vicious devils. The Priest's classmate has been assigned the job of accompanying the coffin of a prince back to the capital. One night, a thunderbolt rips the coffin and the prince becomes a vampire. He kills many people. The Priest asks to help. He finds his classmate has killed himself. Before the Priest reaches home, Chia-lo, the Priest's student, is attacked by the princeis attacked by the prince. Chia-lo is rescued by the Priest and the Monk. But when the vampire prince pounces with murderous intensions, the vampire-fighters have to give their last bit of effort and wisdom to save themselves.