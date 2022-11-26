مردی بدون سایه

Not Available

The film A Shadowless Man in the Social Genre, produced in 1397 and filmed in Iran and Spain. The director of this work, Alireza Reisian, went on to make a film without shadows after the films "Forty Years" and "The Age of Love". A Shadowless Man was screened at the 37th Fajr Festival. The story of this film deals with the emotional and marital relationship of contemporary man, who has a special look at social problems these days. The film's synopsis states that filmmaker Mahan Koushiar decides to make a documentary about a serial murder, but his life is affected.