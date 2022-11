Not Available

A youngster in Maine befriends and does odd jobs for the retired Mr. Harrigan, starting from when he is nine years old. Harrigan has a penchant for giving the youth scratch off lotto tickets that pay off and the youth reciprocates by buying the older man his first smart phone. When Mr. Harrigan dies, the teen puts the phone in his pal’s pocket before burial and when the lonely youth leaves his dead friend a message, he is shocked to get a return text from beyond the grave.