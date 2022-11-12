Not Available

Dr Ram Prasad Ghayal (Amitabh) is a surgeon whose scalpel proves to be a magic wand. He has a wife called Janaki (Dimple) and a brother called Bharat. Bharat is in love with a dancing doll Renu (Karishma) whom the baddie's brother (Deepak Tijouri) also loves. Bharat, an architect refuses to sign a power project involving heavy kickbacks and heavier displacement (with so many scams in the air, what can one expect the plot to be). He is implicated in a plot and sent to jail. Unable to bear this humiliation, he commits suicide and Renu marries Deepak instead of repenting her beloved's loss. Now is the time for our 'Mrityudaata' to avenge the loss of his wife and his brother. He trades his scalpel for a machine gun and apron for a commando coat and cap.