Mrs Brown's Boys Live Tour - For the Love of Mrs Brown

Following the huge success of Good Mourning Mrs Brown & Mrs Brown Rides Again, Agnes takes to the stage again with another live tour of the popular comedy Mrs Brown's Boys. Brendan O'Carroll, Eilish O'Carroll and Jennifer Gibney star in For The Love Of Mrs Brown. A few days before Valentine's Day, Agnes is feeling down in the dumps. Even Granddad has a date. She is advised by Cathy to find a date over the internet. Meanwhile, Rory has found a small capsule of LSD tablets at the salon, and needs to find the owner so he can fire them. However, Mrs. Brown walks in on him talking to Dermot about it, and he is forced to tell her they are for indigestion. She stores them in the cupboard until she gets a case of indegestion a few days later….