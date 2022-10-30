Mrs. Brown's Boys Live Tour - Mrs. Brown Rides Again

Not Available

Get ready for more outrageous behaviour as things aren't looking so great for Mammy; Cathy's psychiatrist boyfriend wants her to be his case study, Winnie's husband Jacko needs a life-saving but unaffordable operation and Buster and Dermot have come up with another dim-witted scheme to make some quick cash. To top it off she's overheard her family talking about putting her in a care home... and decides to show them just how fit and functional she is by displaying a new lease of life. She's up against it all right, but nothing keeps Mrs. Brown down for long!