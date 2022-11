Not Available

A very tired lion comes to the rest farm operated by Mrs. Jones, a duck, badly in need of a long rest. (No, he doesn't eat Mrs. Jones.) First, Mrs. Duck Jones' goats eat his suitcase, followed by her rest-disturbing mishaps, and then he learns that the old dilapidated building he is in is inhabited by the ghosts of various animals. He departs the premises in a hurry.