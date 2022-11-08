Mrs Lowry & Son

Not Available

An intimate portrayal of the relationship between one of greatest artists of the 20th century, L.S. Lowry and his unhappy and controlling mother, Elizabeth). Lowry lived all his life with his over-bearing, bed-ridden and bitter mother; who actively tried to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, whilst never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he was to her. However, Elizabeth was the very reason Lowry painted anything at all, as he desperately wanted to create something, anything, which would make her happy. This powerful, drama imagines the impact this obsessive mother and son relationship had on the great artist.