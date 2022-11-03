1950

Mrs. O'Malley and Mr. Malone

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1950

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Passenger Marjorie Main tries to solve a murder aboard a train en route to New York. She also gets to sing "Possum Up A Gun Stump". Directed by Oscar-winner Norman Taurog (but not for this), this 1950 comedy also features James Whitmore, Phyllis Kirk, Ann Dvorak, Fred Clark, Dorothy Malone, Clinton Sundberg, Don Porter, Regis Toomey and Mae Clarke.

Cast

James WhitmoreJohn J. Malone
Ann DvorakConnie Kepplar
Phyllis KirkKay, Malone's Secretary
Fred ClarkInspector Tim Marino
Dorothy MaloneLola Gillway
Clinton SundbergDonald - Steve's Bookie

