Mrs. O'Malley and Mr. Malone

1950

Passenger Marjorie Main tries to solve a murder aboard a train en route to New York. She also gets to sing "Possum Up A Gun Stump". Directed by Oscar-winner Norman Taurog (but not for this), this 1950 comedy also features James Whitmore, Phyllis Kirk, Ann Dvorak, Fred Clark, Dorothy Malone, Clinton Sundberg, Don Porter, Regis Toomey and Mae Clarke.