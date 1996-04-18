Mrs. Winterbourne

1996

Connie Doyle is eighteen and pregnant her boyfriend has kicked her out. She accidentaly ends up on a train where she meets Hugh Winterbourne and his wife Patricia who is pregnant. The train wrecks and she wakes up in the hosptial to find out that it's been assumed that she's Patricia. Hugh's mother takes her in and she falls in love with Hugh's brother Bill. Just when she thinks everything is going her way, her ex-boyfriend shows up.