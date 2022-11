Not Available

A few years pass after Paulina Martinez gets married to Carlos Daniel. She has two loving step-children and a new child of her own with Carlos Daniel. Everything seems like a happy end to the original story. But, when Paulina goes to the doctor to check up on an exam, only the worst happens, she thinks she has anemia, but the doctor has discovered that she has cancer and has only 6 months to live, now she must hide her secret from her husband, his children and her new baby.