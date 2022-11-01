Más allá del espejo

Not Available

Beyond the mirror it is a documentary film that tries to get in the world of the agnosias and the alexias, cerebral diseases that carry substantial differences at the moment of perceiving it that we are called "a" 'reality'. The beginning of all this history is an article that appeared in the counter front page of the newspaper El País. The writing was narrating Esther Chumillas's case, a girl of 18 years and agnósica from the 15 as consequence of a meningitis badly diagnosed. The director of cinema Joaquín Jordá, alexico and agnosico visual immediately after a cerebral heart attack, put in touch with her. And they began a relation of friendship. Soon the third personage would appear, attracted also by the same article.