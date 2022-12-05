Not Available

Ms. Thing is a spoof on the late night TV infomercial. It follows the story of Jill, an emotionally volatile urban lesbian who is looking for love in all the wrong places. She’s a failure at dating. Her new, live-in relationship crumbles over a domestic difference. Just as she reaches an all-time low, stalking her ex on her social networking site, Jill’s knight in shining armor appears at the door. Not a man. Not even a woman. Jill’s prayers are answered by Ms. Thing, the perfect solution for women who are fed up with conventional relationships. Ms. Thing caters to her every need, provides unconditional love and long lasting sexual satisfaction.