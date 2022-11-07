MSG: Temple of Rock Live in Europe

Not Available

A concert from Tilburg in the Netherlands, recorded in May 2012. This release distinguishes itself from previous releases due to the line-up that includes Michael Schenker (lead guitar), Doogie White (vocals), Herman Rarebell (drums), Francis Buchholz (bass) and Wayne Findley (rhythm guitar, keyboards). Also includes bonus tracks from the 2011 High Voltage Festival with Michael Voss (vocals), plus awe-inspiring guest appearances from Schenker's friends and musical companions including his brother Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions), ex-Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, and UFO bassist Pete Way.