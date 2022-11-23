MSG the Warrior: Lion Heart

Not Available

The story is about medieval warrior who fights for the honor of his land and the dignity of the womenfolk. The story travels centuries apart as he emerges in another role as a modern Indian equivalent of James Bond, a stylish top secret agent. The marauding aliens run amok, as they are hundreds of years ahead in technology. LionHeart is their only stumbling block in their march to overpower Planet Earth. Will LionHeart manage with his primitive weapons, or will he surrender. There is romance apart from action and high drama and finally, an amazing twist in the tale!!