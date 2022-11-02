Música nocturna

Not Available

Argentine helmer Rafael Filipelli's understated and deliberate, slice-of-life drama Night Music (AKA Musica Nocturna, 2007) unfurls over the course of four evenings, with its depiction of an emotionally-strained marriage between husband and wife Federico (Enrique Pineyro) and Cecilia (Silvia Arazi), which Filipelli sets against the backdrop of semi-vacant, nocturnal Buenos Aires. He is a music critic pushing 50 and grappling with the completion of his first book; she is a playwright, in rehearsals for a major new production. Both have hit an emotional lull in their marriage that inspires each to coolly flirt with infidelity. As Federico flirts dangerously with the theatrical director's assistant, Cecilia reconnects at length with a past acquaintance, belletrist Sergio (Horacio Acosta), who may or may not have been amorously involved with Cecilia at one time.