مسرحية عروسة تجنن

A purposeful comedy play, premiered in 1980, written by (Ahmed Afifi) with the participation of (Asaad Younes) and directed by (Samir Al-Asfouri), representing an elite of Egyptian theater stars, and it tells the story of the girl Nadia (Asaad Younes), who is exposed in her childhood to the trauma of losing her mother and makes Her awareness and mind stops growing at the age of eight, her father insists on appointing teachers for her based on her uncle's will to teach her languages, arts and culture, but a teacher does not complete with her one week except for teacher Saber (Najah Al-Mouji) who bears the woes of Nadia, but he resists and continues to attend to teach her and is exposed Including very funny comedic situations that delight the viewer and make him laugh involuntarily, her uncle requires that she learn and marry in order to inherit her share from him. Little by little, life realizes, but she experiences a second shock, which returns her to her starting point.