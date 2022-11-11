مسرحية الملك هو الملك

Not Available

The play tells the story of a king who is bored with the ruling. He decides to disguise himself and his minister in search of entertainment among the public. He meets a bankrupt merchant who spends his time in wine and delirium and dreams of being king. The king decides to wear his clothes and make him the king of the day until he laughs at this strange scene. That the merchant is the king, including the queen and the palace guards, and the merchant discovers a plot to overthrow the rule that day, which entrench him more above his chair, and finds the king himself a victim of a recreational game.