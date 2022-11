Not Available

The play of Ghazal al-Banat was the last work of the late genius Najib al-Rihani in 1949, which was co-starring the stars of that time, including Laila Murad, Anwar Wajdi, Youssef Wahbi and musician Mohammed Abdul Wahab, and deals with the story of the poor teacher in love Bint Al-Basha arrogant, and the human transformations during His journey to her father's palace.