مسرحية قريب وغريب

Not Available

This play deals with the story of the aunt who lives in the hope of the return of the only son of the family is her nephew, which she considers in the rule of her son .. related to him perhaps more than the mother attached to the son and live in this hope or dream after leaving home .. Wither slowly And pain without disclosure of this pain hidden between the ribs to her husband in an attempt to restore the nature or rather to save her from this loss and psychological pain .. Send letters to her as if her nephew is sent from Canada where he lives and then develops the situation to bring her young He works or runs an institution whose sole purpose is to make people happy and restore hope to those who have lost their will even in the Life.