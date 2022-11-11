مسرحية مقالب حيران

Not Available

(Hamed Bey) is disabled and can not move except through his wheelchair with his three daughters in a very bad condition after their uncle took their father's money and now they are offering their villas for sale after they have been surrounded by debt. They forget that they have asked an office to send someone to work. But they are misunderstood and believe that he is the person who came to buy the villa and talked a lot of ridiculous positions that are located in (Hiran), but they relax and consider him one of them.