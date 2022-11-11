مسرحية مين مايحبش زوبه

Not Available

The play depicts the period of setback until after the 1973 war, and monitors the changes that took place from 67 to 77 after the opening, through the story of "Zouba", which is in confusion after returning from the war of 73 after 10 years, believing he was martyred, With his friend Hassan, and gave birth to him, and to solve the problem using a lawyer who proposes to divorce her from the couple to leave her free choice and to hold a comparison between her two husbands. She sees that the first one is jealous of her and wants her dignity and dignity, "She achieved her openness and freedom until she worked as a hostess and toured the world. The play ends with an open end because Zoba sees that the two have tried to please each other in his own way.