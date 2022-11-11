مسرحية والسيده حرمه

Not Available

Revolves around a rich man whose wife dies in the absence of a small daughter suffering from heart disease. The man goes on a day to visit his wife's grave and there he sees a rural woman who looks very much like his wife. He goes to her house and agrees to come to his house for a specific period to play his wife in front of his daughter who does not know that her mother has died. The woman agrees to this for a sum of money, but things do not go as the father desires by virtue of class inequality, education and the children of women who need it.