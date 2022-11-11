مسرحية رد قرضى

Not Available

The play revolves around a young Egyptian from a simple family called Tolba, who since his childhood has been a guard for an oriental dancer named Habiba. He then worked as a guard for the American Embassy to collect 30,000 pounds for the dowry he will give the famous businessman Shawkat to marry his younger sister and his colleague He was forced to borrow from a bank run by Tawfiq Siddiq (Shawkat) for 19,000 pounds, but he was surprised. Later that the manager made him sign a payment amount of 25 thousand pounds, unable to perform Because of this, his baby son (my patriot) is kidnapped.