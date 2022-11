Not Available

Azza Khulousi, a psychiatrist, goes to Zahran to buy his second-hand car after reading the newspaper ad. Azza and Zahran agree after giving him a sum of money, while his sister Nafisa talks about her husband's death. Azza discovers that Zahran is not the owner of the car and is trying to find Zahran to retrieve her money and follow the events in the framework of the comedy interesting.