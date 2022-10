Not Available

Joel and the Bots sit through two shorts, one about water skiing and the other about a strange man who terrorizes wildlife in the Florida Everglades. In Teenage Cave Man (1958), a rebellious cave boy goes against clan rules and wants to explore horizons beyond the river. Joel and the Bots battle boredom on the SOL, present creative ipecacs at the invention exchange, and try to patch things up when the Mads start fighting.