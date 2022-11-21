MTB: Misi Tawan Baby

Not Available

Misi Tawan Baby tells a story about Helmi and his favourite sport, Mountain Biking. One day, while riding his mountain bike, he got injured and was admitted to the hospital. When Helmi woke up, he saw nurse Zana, which he mistook for an angel. Charmed by Zana’s beauty and gentleness, Helmi sought to gain Zana’s attention, but Zana doesn’t fall in love easily. Helmi’s parents, Dato Ismet and Datin Maimon noticed how Helmi changed from his spoiled brat self, as he gets to know Zana. Datin Maimon then sets up a plan with Zana to launch a mission call `Misi Tawan Baby’. Finding out about the plan, Helmi was confused and is angry at Zana. Meanwhile, Zana slowly falls for Helmi. Conflicts arise, as the two get into an argument and results in an angry Helmi getting hit by a car.