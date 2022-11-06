Mötley Crüe Quebec City 06-05-1984

Not Available

Videotaped at the Colisée de Québec in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on 5-June 1984. Supporting their second album, SHOUT AT THE DEVIL, this was the beginning of Crüe's headlining days, after graduating from the opening slot on Ozzy's tour earlier that year. Setlist: 01. Shout at the Devil 02. Bastard 03. Take Me to the Top 04. Ten Seconds to Love 05. Merry-Go-Round 06. Knock 'Em Dead, Kid 07. Piece of Your Action 08. Too Young to Fall in Love 09. God Bless the Children of the Beast 10. Red Hot 11. Tommy's Solo / Mick's Solo 12. Looks That Kill 13. Live Wire 14. Helter Skelter