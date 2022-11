Not Available

Sunday, May 29, 1983: Heavy Metal Day at the US Festival. Mötley Crüe took the stage with Quiet Riot, Triumph, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest, Scorpions and Van Halen. The world would never be the same. Setlist: 1 Take Me to the Top 2 Looks That Kill 3 Bastard 4 Shout at the Devil 5 Merry-Go-Round 6 Knock 'em Dead, Kid 7 Piece of Your Action 8 Live Wire 9 Helter Skelter