MTV Ao Vivo - Nando Reis e os Infernais

This is a live DVD recorded for MTV in 2004, where the former Titãs frontman performs 18 songs from various phases of his career. As usual, when it comes to these MTV live recordings, the sound and production is very slick and elaborate, constituting a rich framework for Nando Reis' music. Worth special mention here are the versions of some of his own tracks that were previously recorded by other artists, such as "Relicário," "All Star" and the beautiful "O Segundo Sol" (all three by Cássia Eller) and "Do Seu Lado" (Jota Quest). The old Titãs material is also excellent, as for example the hit "Cegos do Castelo," the reggae "Marvin" and the slightly odd but humorous "Não Vou Me Adaptar." The mildly meditative "Mantra" is another highlight. On "Pomar" Reis is joined by the young band Ultramen from Rio Grande do Sul. The fine production and excellent song material make this perhaps Nando Reis' strongest effort as a solo artist.