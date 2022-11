Not Available

If you didn't get enough of "The Real World: Hawaii" the first time, this collection of exclusive, never-before-seen footage should whet your appetite for roommate hook-ups, drunken brawls and other outrageous behavior. How much did Ruthie really drink? Did Amaya always keep those "twins" covered? And what other shenanigans did Teck decide to be part of when he forgot that the cameras were rolling?