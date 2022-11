Not Available

Nine pop artists go acoustic in this video culled from MTV's successful series. The soothing jangle of unamplified instruments in an intimate setting shines through on songs like Bryan Adams's "I'm Ready," Paul Simon's "Still Crazy After All These Years," Hootie & the Blowfish's "Let Her Cry," Tony Bennett's "It Had to Be You," Chris Isaak's "Somebody's Crying," Duran Duran's "Ordinary World," Sheryl Crow's "Strong Enough" and more.