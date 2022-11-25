MTV Unplugged: Classic Moments

Not Available

A compilation of the very best of the groundbreaking MTV Unplugged performances that changed the way the world looked at music. We took away the wires and cables and let the artists prove that when it comes to music, the power doesn't come out of an outlet. Now, MTV's Unplugged Classic Moments lets you take this intense intimacy where it belongs, home. Eric Clapton, John Mellencamp, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Indigo Girls, Joe Cocker, Chris Isaak, Sheryl Crow and Seal. Songs Include: Before You Accuse Me (Eric Clapton), When The Night Comes (Joe Cocker), Leaving Las Vegas (Sheryl Crow), Pride And Joy/Life Without You (Stevie Ray Vaughan), Midnight Rider (The Allman Brothers Band), Small Town (John Mellencamp), Wicked Game (Chris Isaak), Closer To Fine (The Indigo Girls), Prayer For The Dying (Seal)