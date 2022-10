Not Available

MTV Unplugged: Los Tigres del Norte and Friends is a live album by Mexican recording artists Los Tigres del Norte. It was recorded before a live audience at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on February 8, 2011 and released by Fonovisa Records on May 24, 2011. The album includes featured performances by Andrés Calamaro, Calle 13, Zack de la Rocha, Juanes, Paulina Rubio and Diego Torres.