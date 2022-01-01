MTV Unplugged: Stevie Ray Vaughan with Joe Satriani

Not Available

"MTV Unplugged" devotes an episode to the work of two guitar virtuosos: Stevie Ray Vaughan and Joe Satriani. Satriani showcases his expressive guitar work with renditions of "The Feeling" and "I Believe." Vaughan performs memorable versions of "Rude Mood" and "Pride And Joy. Recorded 30 January 1990 at National Video Center - New York City. Set List: 1. Open Your Eyes [Jules Shear/Marty Willson-Piper]; 2. Rude Mood [Vaughan]; 3. Pride and Joy [Vaughan]; 4. The Feeling [Satriani, Mover]; 5. I Believe [Satriani, Mover]; 6. Life Without You [Vaughan]; 7. Testify [Vaughan]; 8. May This Be Love [Shear/Satriani/Mover]