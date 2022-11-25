MTV Unplugged: Superstars

Not Available

MTV Unplugged isn't just a sound--it's a legend. Some of music's biggest superstars have cut the cords and gone acoustic in front of an intimate studio audience to prove that you don't need electricity to rock. The best of the best is gathered here in this collection dedicated to bringing you the most unique sound to homes across the world. You'll never listen to your favorite songs the same way again. Songs Include: Late in the Evening (Paul Simon), Pulling Mussels from a Shell (Squeeze), I Left My Heart in San Francisco (Tony Bennett), We Can Work It Out (Paul McCartney), Hold My Hand (Hootie & The Blowfish), She's Gone (Hall & Oates), Back to You (Bryan Adams), Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Eric Clapton)