Not Available

Performers go all-out at the MTV Video Music Awards, dishing up crowd-pleasing numbers year after year. This video collects some of the most unforgettable rock acts featured on the unconventional awards show, including Lenny Kravitz ("Are You Gonna Go My Way?"), Pink ("Just Like a Pill"), U2 ("Please") and more. Also features the brilliant monologues of Chris Rock (1997), Dennis Miller (1995) and Dana Carvey (1995).